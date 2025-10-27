Sands China Highlights LVS’s Q3 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sands China ( (HK:1928) ) just unveiled an update.

Sands China Ltd. announced the financial results of its controlling shareholder, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2025. LVS, which owns a majority stake in Sands China, filed its quarterly report with the SEC, highlighting financial information prepared under US GAAP, differing from the IFRS used by Sands China. The announcement underscores the importance of understanding these accounting differences for stakeholders and potential investors in Sands China.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1928) stock is a Hold with a HK$21.50 price target.

More about Sands China

Sands China Ltd. operates in the hospitality and gaming industry, primarily focusing on integrated resorts in Macao. The company is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which holds a significant stake in Sands China and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -2.22%

Average Trading Volume: 21,542,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$160.7B



