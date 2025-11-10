Sandmartin International Holdings Limited Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Sandmartin International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0482) ) is now available.

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at their adjourned AGM held on November 10, 2025. The resolutions included the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, and the re-appointment of BDO Limited as the company’s auditor. All resolutions were passed unanimously with 100% of votes in favor, reflecting strong shareholder support and potentially reinforcing the company’s governance and operational stability.

Sandmartin International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 590,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$89.82M

