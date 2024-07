Sandfire Resources Limited (AU:SFR) has released an update.

Sandfire Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 21,550 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditional criteria as of July 1, 2024. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to its performance-based incentive plan, where certain conditions were not met or could not be satisfied.

For further insights into AU:SFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.