Sanai Health Industry Group Announces Disposal of Subsidiary

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited ( (HK:1889) ) has issued an announcement.

Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited, through its subsidiary Beijing Hangyang Health Technology Co., Ltd., has entered into an agreement to sell 99% of its equity interest in a target company for approximately RMB18.69 million. This transaction is categorized as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, exempt from shareholder approval. The decision to sell was based on the target company’s financial performance, market conditions, and the strategic benefits expected for the group.

YTD Price Performance: 58.44%

Average Trading Volume: 629,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$93.27M

