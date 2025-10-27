Sana Biotechnology Advances CAR-T Therapy with SC262 in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Study

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. ((SANA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 study titled ‘A Phase 1 Study Evaluating SC262, a Hypoimmune, Allogeneic CD22-directed CAR T Cell Therapy, in Relapsed and/or Refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (VIVID)’. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, anti-tumor activity, cellular kinetics, and immunogenicity of SC262 in patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, including Large B-cell Lymphoma. This study is significant as it explores a novel treatment approach for a challenging cancer type.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is SC262, an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy designed to target CD22. It is administered following a conditioning chemotherapy regimen of fludarabine and cyclophosphamide, aiming to enhance the treatment’s effectiveness against lymphoma.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a single-group model without masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. Participants receive the SC262 therapy in conjunction with chemotherapy, allowing researchers to directly observe the treatment’s effects.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 22, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 30, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research and potential upcoming results.

Market Implications: The update on this study could positively influence Sana Biotechnology’s stock performance by showcasing progress in innovative cancer therapies. Successful results may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the CAR-T therapy market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

