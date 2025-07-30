San Miguel Brewery HK Ltd. Appoints New Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from San Miguel Brewery HK Ltd. ( (HK:0236) ) is now available.

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ms. Maria Aileen A. Sazon as an independent non-executive director and a member of the nomination committee, effective from July 28, 2025. This appointment underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining a diverse and independent board, which is crucial for its governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about San Miguel Brewery HK Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 297,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$373.6M

For an in-depth examination of 0236 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue