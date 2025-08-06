San Lorenzo Gold Identifies Promising Drill Targets at Salvadora Property

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from San Lorenzo Gold Corp ( (TSE:SLG) ) is now available.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp has announced the results from a recent induced polarization geophysical survey at its Salvadora property in Chile, identifying multiple high-chargeability anomalies that present promising drill targets. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling at the Cerro Blanco and Arco de Oro targets, with the new anomalies showing strong potential for gold mineralization. This development enhances San Lorenzo’s exploration efforts and could significantly impact their operations by potentially increasing gold reserves, thus strengthening their position in the mining industry.

More about San Lorenzo Gold Corp

San Lorenzo Gold Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company’s primary activities involve identifying and developing gold mineralization targets, with a significant focus on their flagship Salvadora property in north-central Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 123,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.09M

