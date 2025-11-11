Samsonite Completes €350 Million Senior Notes Issuance for Refinancing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Samsonite International SA ( (HK:1910) ) has issued an update.

Samsonite International SA has successfully completed the issuance of €350 million in senior notes due 2033, which will be used to refinance the senior notes due 2026. This strategic financial move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position by utilizing the proceeds, along with existing cash and new credit facilities, to repay the existing notes and cover associated costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1910) stock is a Hold with a HK$17.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Samsonite International SA stock, see the HK:1910 Stock Forecast page.

More about Samsonite International SA

Samsonite International SA is a company incorporated in Luxembourg, primarily operating in the luggage and travel accessories industry. It focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a range of travel products, including suitcases, bags, and accessories, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,971,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$21.19B

