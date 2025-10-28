Sammaan Capital Schedules Conference Call for Q2 & H1FY26 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ) has issued an update.

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for October 31, 2025, to discuss its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This call will provide an opportunity for analysts and investors to engage with the company’s senior management, including the MD & CEO, Mr. Gagan Banga. The results and subsequent discussions could impact the company’s market positioning and offer insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry. The company primarily focuses on providing housing finance solutions and has a market presence in India with corporate and registered offices in Gurgaon and New Delhi, respectively.

