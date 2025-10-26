Sammaan Capital Issues Corrigendum for Upcoming EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ).

Sammaan Capital Limited has issued a corrigendum to the notice of its Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for October 29, 2025. The corrigendum has been published in the Financial Express and Jansatta newspapers and is available on the company’s website. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects its commitment to transparent communication with stakeholders.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, with a registered office in New Delhi, India.

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 156.8B INR

