Sammaan Capital Issues Corrigendum for EGM Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ).

Sammaan Capital Limited has issued a corrigendum to its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) notice, scheduled for October 29, 2025. This corrigendum addresses clarifications requested by the NSE and BSE regarding a proposed preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. The company plans to leverage this issue to enhance its strategic and operational capabilities, aiming for exponential growth and improved shareholder value.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on secure retail mortgage and MSME segments. The company aims to consolidate its leadership in these areas by improving asset quality and provisioning.

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145B INR

For detailed information about SAMMAANCAP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue