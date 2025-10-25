Sammaan Capital Ensures Timely Interest Payments on Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ) has provided an update.

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced that it has successfully made timely interest payments on its secured and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, as per the regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This move underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining its financial obligations and could positively impact its reputation and trustworthiness among investors and stakeholders.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on housing finance and related financial products. The company is involved in issuing secured and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures through public issues, which are listed on the stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145B INR

