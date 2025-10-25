Sammaan Capital Ensures Timely Interest Payments on Debentures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ) just unveiled an update.

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced that it has successfully made timely interest payments on its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures issued through public offerings and listed on the stock exchange. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to fulfilling its financial obligations, potentially enhancing its credibility and reliability in the financial market, which could positively impact its stakeholders and market positioning.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry. The company primarily focuses on providing housing finance solutions and is involved in issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures through public issues, which are listed on stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145B INR

For a thorough assessment of SAMMAANCAP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue