Sammaan Capital Ensures Timely Interest Payments on Debentures

Sammaan Capital Ltd ( (IN:SAMMAANCAP) ) has shared an update.

Sammaan Capital Limited has announced the timely payment of interest on its secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, as per the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to meeting its financial obligations, potentially strengthening its position in the financial services market and reassuring stakeholders of its operational reliability.

More about Sammaan Capital Ltd

Sammaan Capital Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, operates in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing housing finance and related financial services, with a market presence that includes public issues of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures listed on stock exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 145B INR

