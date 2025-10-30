Samfine Creation Reports First Half 2025 Financial Results with Increased Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited ( (SFHG) ) is now available.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025, revealing a slight revenue increase of 0.2% to HK$82.1 million compared to the same period in 2024. However, the company reported a net loss of HK$8.5 million, a significant decline from a net income of HK$0.8 million in the previous year, attributed to increased marketing and administrative expenses and the impact of a trade war that hindered sales growth.

More about Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited is a one-stop printing service provider based in Hong Kong, specializing in a wide range of printed products including books, novelty, and packaging items. With over 20 years of experience, the company primarily serves book traders in Hong Kong, whose clients are mainly located in the U.S. and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 58,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.93M

