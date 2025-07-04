Sam Woo Construction Group Schedules Annual General Meeting for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. ( (HK:3822) ) has provided an announcement.

Sam Woo Construction Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for September 9, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for directors to manage the company’s share capital. These resolutions aim to ensure continuity in leadership and financial oversight, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

More about Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd.

Sam Woo Construction Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the construction industry. The company is primarily focused on providing construction services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 54,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$52.08M

See more data about 3822 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue