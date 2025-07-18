Sam Woo Construction Group Expands Capacity with New Equipment Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sam Woo Construction Group Ltd. ( (HK:3822) ).

Sam Woo Construction Group Limited has entered into a sales contract to purchase two units of foundation-related machinery and equipment for RMB10,400,000 (approximately HK$11.6 million) from a PRC manufacturer. This transaction, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, is expected to enhance the company’s construction capacity and efficiency, aligning with the interests of the Group and its shareholders.

Sam Woo Construction Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is primarily engaged in providing foundation works and ancillary services in Hong Kong. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AA Foundation Limited, which focuses on construction projects.

