Salzer Electronics Achieves 22% Revenue Growth in Q2 FY26, Expands Smart Meter Portfolio

Salzer Electronics Limited ( (IN:SALZERELEC) ) has provided an update.

Salzer Electronics Limited reported a 22% year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, driven by strong performance in its industrial switchgear and building product divisions, as well as significant traction in its smart meter business. The company secured a new patent for a high-voltage application device, highlighting its commitment to innovation. Despite a slight decrease in EBITDA margin due to higher input costs and scaling expenses, Salzer remains optimistic about future profitability improvements. The company’s strategic focus on operational efficiency, working capital optimization, and product portfolio expansion positions it well to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities, supported by government initiatives in smart metering and infrastructure modernization.

Salzer Electronics Limited is a capital goods engineering company based in Coimbatore, India, specializing in providing total and customized electrical solutions. The company focuses on core businesses such as industrial switchgear, building product divisions, and has a growing presence in the smart meter segment.

Average Trading Volume: 25,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.03B INR

