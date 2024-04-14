Salter Brothers Reports Progress in Share Buy-Back

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 50,000 shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to 3,063,116. The buy-back involves ordinary fully paid securities and is part of a continuous effort to manage the company’s stock.

