Salter Brothers Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. (AU:SB2) has released an update.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd. has released an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 100,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 5,065,576. The buy-back is part of the company’s strategy to manage their equity effectively.

For further insights into AU:SB2 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.