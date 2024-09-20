Salmon Evolution Stake Restructured by Ronja Capital

Salmon Evolution ASA (DE:60E) has released an update.

Ronja Capital AS has completed an internal restructuring by transferring its entire stake of 32,407,311 shares in Salmon Evolution ASA to Ronja Capital Investment AS, at a share price of NOK 6.70. This transaction makes Ronja Capital Investment AS the owner of 7.0% of Salmon Evolution, with the company’s shares now totalling zero. The move is closely associated with the chairman of the board, Tore Tønseth, and is part of strategic internal adjustments within the controlling entities.

