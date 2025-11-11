Salmon Evolution Reports Record Biomass and Expansion Progress in Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Salmon Evolution ASA ( (DE:60E) ) has shared an announcement.
Salmon Evolution ASA reported stable operations and record biomass production in Q3 2025, despite weak salmon prices impacting financial results. The company is progressing with Phase 2 of its expansion, with testing and commissioning set to begin soon, and anticipates a significant increase in harvest volumes for 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.
More about Salmon Evolution ASA
Salmon Evolution ASA is a global leader in land-based salmon farming, pioneering a hybrid flow-through system that combines the benefits of land-based and sea-based farming. The company is strategically located on the west coast of Norway, a hub for the global aquaculture industry, and focuses on creating optimal growth conditions in a controlled environment to minimize operational and biological risks.
Average Trading Volume: 1,051,816
Current Market Cap: NOK2.37B
