Salmon Evolution Reports Record Biomass and Expansion Progress in Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Salmon Evolution ASA ( (DE:60E) ) has shared an announcement.

Salmon Evolution ASA reported stable operations and record biomass production in Q3 2025, despite weak salmon prices impacting financial results. The company is progressing with Phase 2 of its expansion, with testing and commissioning set to begin soon, and anticipates a significant increase in harvest volumes for 2026, indicating a positive outlook for future growth.

More about Salmon Evolution ASA

Salmon Evolution ASA is a global leader in land-based salmon farming, pioneering a hybrid flow-through system that combines the benefits of land-based and sea-based farming. The company is strategically located on the west coast of Norway, a hub for the global aquaculture industry, and focuses on creating optimal growth conditions in a controlled environment to minimize operational and biological risks.

Average Trading Volume: 1,051,816

Current Market Cap: NOK2.37B

Learn more about 60E stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue