SAKURA Internet Inc. Reports Decline in Q2 Profits Despite Sales Growth

SAKURA Internet Inc. ( (JP:3778) ) just unveiled an update.

SAKURA Internet Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing a significant decline in profits compared to the previous year. Despite a 17.8% increase in net sales, the company experienced a net loss attributable to shareholders, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst operational shifts. The announcement underscores potential impacts on the company’s market positioning and raises concerns for stakeholders regarding future financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3778) stock is a Hold with a Yen3476.00 price target.

More about SAKURA Internet Inc.

SAKURA Internet Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on providing internet services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its robust offerings in cloud computing and data center services, catering to a diverse range of clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,959,011

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen136.1B

