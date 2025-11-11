SAKURA Internet Inc. Corrects Financial Results for Q2 FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SAKURA Internet Inc. ( (JP:3778) ) has provided an announcement.

SAKURA Internet Inc. has issued a correction to its financial results presentation for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026, initially disclosed on October 28, 2025. The correction involves adjustments to investment figures and personnel numbers, reflecting an increase in investments in data centers and generative AI services, as well as a rise in employee numbers, which may impact the company’s operational and strategic positioning.

More about SAKURA Internet Inc.

SAKURA Internet Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the internet services industry. The company offers a range of services including data centers, servers, and network equipment, with a focus on leveraging generative AI services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,051,505

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen125.9B

