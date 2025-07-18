Sakata Seed Corporation Announces Treasury Share Disposal for Board Benefit Trust

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Sakata Seed Corporation ( (JP:1377) ) is now available.

Sakata Seed Corporation announced the disposal of treasury shares through a third-party allotment to fund its Board Benefit Trust (BBT) plan, which compensates directors and executive officers with company shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align management interests with shareholders and ensure the continuation of the BBT plan, reflecting a commitment to incentivize leadership and maintain corporate governance standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1377) stock is a Buy with a Yen5300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sakata Seed Corporation stock, see the JP:1377 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sakata Seed Corporation

Sakata Seed Corporation operates in the agriculture industry, focusing on the production and distribution of seeds. The company is known for its development of vegetable and flower seeds and has a significant presence in the global seed market.

Average Trading Volume: 136,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen145.6B

See more insights into 1377 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue