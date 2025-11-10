Sakai Chemical Reports Increased Profits Despite Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales by 4.3% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the decline in sales, the company experienced a significant increase in operating profit by 25.1% and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 67.5%, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4078) stock is a Buy with a Yen3099.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4078 Stock Forecast page.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the general business sector. The company is involved in the chemical industry, focusing on producing and selling chemical products.

Average Trading Volume: 72,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.57B

