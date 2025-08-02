Saint-Gobain Reports Strong H1 2025 Results

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A. ( (CODYY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A. presented to its investors.

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A. is a global leader in light and sustainable construction, offering a wide range of innovative solutions in the construction chemicals sector. The company operates across multiple geographic zones, including Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, with a strong emphasis on sustainable and low-carbon offerings.

In the first half of 2025, Saint-Gobain reported a solid financial performance, with sales increasing by 3.4% in local currencies and achieving a record operating margin of 11.8%. The company also recorded a significant rise in EBITDA and operating income, with strategic acquisitions totaling €1.7 billion in construction chemicals, enhancing its presence in high-growth markets.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a record EBITDA of €3,818 million, a 5.0% increase in operating income, and a recurring EPS at a record level. The company’s strategic acquisitions, such as Cemix in Latin America and FOSROC in India and the Middle East, have strengthened its market position. Additionally, Saint-Gobain’s decentralized operating model by country has been pivotal in maintaining resilience against external shocks.

Looking forward, Saint-Gobain remains optimistic about its growth prospects for 2025, expecting an operating margin of more than 11.0%. The company plans to continue focusing on its ‘Grow & Impact’ strategy, emphasizing profitability, free cash flow generation, and sustainable solutions. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in its key markets.

