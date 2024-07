J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

J Sainsbury plc has announced the purchase of 348,024 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with prices ranging from 258.00 to 261.60 pence per share and an average of 260.75 pence per share. The transaction took place on July 10, 2024, and the company plans to cancel the acquired shares.

