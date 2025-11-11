Sai Life Sciences Launches Major Recruitment Drive Amid Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from SAI Life Sciences Ltd. ( (IN:SAILIFE) ).

Sai Life Sciences Limited announced a recruitment drive to hire 200 scientists in November 2025 to meet the rising demand for its Discovery and CMC services. The company is conducting walk-in interviews in Bengaluru, seeking candidates with diverse scientific qualifications and experience. This hiring initiative aligns with the company’s broader expansion strategy, which includes the development of a new CMC Process R&D Center in Hyderabad and the enhancement of its Integrated Discovery platform. These efforts aim to bolster Sai Life Sciences’ capacity and capabilities, reinforcing its position in the global pharmaceutical industry.

More about SAI Life Sciences Ltd.

Sai Life Sciences Limited is a rapidly growing Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) based in India. The company specializes in the discovery, development, and commercialization of complex small molecules, partnering with over 300 global innovators, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Average Trading Volume: 73,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 183.5B INR

