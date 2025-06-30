SAGA Metals Strengthens Leadership and Investor Relations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ) has provided an update.

SAGA Metals Corp. has appointed Peter Hogendoorn, a seasoned mining executive with over three decades of experience, to its Board of Advisors. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s strategic vision and support its mission to advance critical mineral projects. Additionally, SAGA has engaged Xander Capital Partners to boost its investor relations and market presence. This partnership aims to elevate SAGA’s capital markets profile and broaden its reach within the investment community, potentially impacting its operations and industry positioning positively.

More about Saga Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals, aiming to support the global demand for these resources. The company is particularly involved in advancing projects like the Radar Titanium project in Labrador.

Average Trading Volume: 68,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

