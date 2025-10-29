Saga Metals Launches Major Drill Program at Radar Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Saga Metals Corp. has mobilized its final team for a significant diamond drill program at its Radar Project in Labrador, Canada, aiming to establish a maiden mineral resource estimate over the Trapper Zone. This initiative marks a crucial step in delineating the project’s potential as a strategic domestic source of critical minerals, supporting the company’s strategy to position Radar as a key critical minerals project in North America.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American exploration company focused on advancing critical mineral discoveries. The company is involved in the exploration of minerals such as titanium, vanadium, and iron, which are essential for industries like defense, aerospace, renewable energy storage, and advanced steel production.

