SAGA Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Radar Project

The latest update is out from Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ).

SAGA Metals Corp. has commenced Phase 1 of its diamond drilling campaign at the Trapper Zone of the Radar Project in Labrador, aiming to advance towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The program involves up to 15,000 meters of drilling to delineate vanadiferous titanomagnetite mineralization, with Gladiator Drilling Inc. leading the operations. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s resource base and provide valuable data for future metallurgical testing, potentially strengthening its position in the critical minerals sector.

More about Saga Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American exploration company focused on advancing critical mineral discoveries. The company specializes in exploring and developing projects related to titanium, vanadium, and iron, with a market focus on mineral resource estimation and development.

Average Trading Volume: 132,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$27.49M

