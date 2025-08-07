SAGA Metals Highlights Promising Developments at Radar Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ) has issued an announcement.

SAGA Metals Corp. has released a corporate video produced by Pinnacle Digest, highlighting the developments of its Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project in Labrador, Canada. The project, located near Cartwright, spans 24,175 hectares and shows potential to become a significant vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) system. Recent exploration activities, including a successful 2025 winter drilling program, have revealed promising results with substantial intersections of titanomagnetite-rich oxide layering. These findings suggest the Radar Project could enhance SAGA’s positioning in the critical minerals market and provide economic opportunities for stakeholders.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American exploration company focused on the discovery of critical minerals. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of titanium, vanadium, and iron, with a significant project located in Labrador, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 51,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$14.21M

