SAGA Metals Completes Infrastructure Upgrades for Radar Titanium Drill Program

Saga Metals Corp. ( (TSE:SAGA) ) has shared an announcement.

SAGA Metals Corp. has completed strategic infrastructure upgrades at its Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada, in preparation for a major drill program. These upgrades include a 4 km access trail and trenching activities to expose vanadiferous titanomagnetite mineralization. The improvements aim to enhance exploration efficiency and cost-effectiveness, positioning SAGA to capitalize on the property’s potential as a globally significant VTM project. The project benefits from existing infrastructure, such as road access and proximity to a deep-water port, which supports the company’s exploration and drilling operations.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American exploration company focused on the discovery of critical minerals. The company is engaged in exploring the Radar Titanium Property in Labrador, Canada, which is characterized by its potential for significant vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) mineralization.

