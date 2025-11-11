Safilo Group Advances Share Purchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) is now available.

Safilo Group S.p.A. announced the progress of its share purchase program, acquiring 575,000 ordinary shares between November 3 and November 7, 2025, at a total countervalue of 1,017,287.14 euros. This acquisition brings the company’s total holdings to 22,027,492 shares, representing approximately 5.31% of the outstanding shares, potentially strengthening its market position and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SFL) stock is a Buy with a EUR2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Safilo Group SpA stock, see the IT:SFL Stock Forecast page.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group S.p.A. operates in the eyewear industry, focusing on the design, production, and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, and sports eyewear. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of brands and its market focus on both luxury and mass-market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €739.4M

Find detailed analytics on SFL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue