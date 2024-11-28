Safety Godown Reports Profit Turnaround and Revenue Growth

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. (HK:0237) has released an update.

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. announced a remarkable turnaround for the six months ending September 2024, reporting a profit of HK$184,000 compared to a loss of HK$51,740,000 in the same period last year. The company also saw a 5.1% increase in total revenue, rising to HK$93,409,000, and declared an increased interim dividend of HK3 cents per share. This performance reflects a significant improvement in core earnings, boosting investor confidence.

