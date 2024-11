Safety Godown Co., Ltd. (HK:0237) has released an update.

Safety Godown Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider declaring an interim dividend. This meeting could provide significant insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects, sparking interest among investors.

