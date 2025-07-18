Sabre Insurance Executes Share Buy-Back, Adjusts Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sabre Insurance Group plc ( (GB:SBRE) ) has provided an update.

Sabre Insurance Group plc has executed a share buy-back program, purchasing 22,184 ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 151.46p per share. This transaction, conducted through Panmure Liberum Limited on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 249,161,447, impacting the company’s total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interest calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRE) stock is a Buy with a £2.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sabre Insurance Group plc stock, see the GB:SBRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRE is a Neutral.

Sabre Insurance Group’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability improvements, along with an undervalued stock price and attractive dividends. While the technical analysis suggests some caution due to the stock trading below key moving averages, the positive corporate events, such as insider buying and strategic initiatives, reinforce confidence in the company’s prospects. The absence of earnings call data limits a more comprehensive assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SBRE stock, click here.

More about Sabre Insurance Group plc

Sabre Insurance Group plc operates within the insurance industry, focusing on providing motor insurance products. The company is known for its specialization in underwriting and offering competitive insurance solutions primarily in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 568,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £374M

Learn more about SBRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue