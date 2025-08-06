Sabre Insurance Executes Share Buy-Back, Adjusts Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sabre Insurance Group plc ( (GB:SBRE) ) has provided an update.

Sabre Insurance Group plc has executed a share buy-back program, purchasing 50,265 ordinary shares for cancellation at an average price of 151.12p per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 248,242,759, impacting the company’s total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interest calculations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRE) stock is a Buy with a £2.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sabre Insurance Group plc stock, see the GB:SBRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRE is a Neutral.

Sabre Insurance Group’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability improvements, along with an undervalued stock price and attractive dividends. While the technical analysis suggests some caution due to the stock trading below key moving averages, the positive corporate events, such as insider buying and strategic initiatives, reinforce confidence in the company’s prospects. The absence of earnings call data limits a more comprehensive assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SBRE stock, click here.

More about Sabre Insurance Group plc

Sabre Insurance Group plc operates in the insurance industry, focusing on providing motor insurance products. The company is known for its competitive pricing and strong market presence in the UK insurance sector.

Average Trading Volume: 505,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £367.8M

See more data about SBRE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue