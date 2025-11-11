Sabre Insurance Directors Increase Shareholdings Through Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Sabre Insurance Group plc ( (GB:SBRE) ).

Sabre Insurance Group plc announced that its directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities have acquired additional shares in the company through its Share Incentive Plan. This plan allows employees to purchase shares using salary deductions and receive matching shares, which reflects the company’s commitment to employee investment and aligns management interests with those of shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SBRE) stock is a Hold with a £135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sabre Insurance Group plc stock, see the GB:SBRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SBRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SBRE is a Neutral.

Sabre Insurance Group’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability improvements, along with an undervalued stock price and attractive dividends. While the technical analysis suggests some caution due to the stock trading below key moving averages, the positive corporate events, such as insider buying and strategic initiatives, reinforce confidence in the company’s prospects. The absence of earnings call data limits a more comprehensive assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SBRE stock, click here.

More about Sabre Insurance Group plc

Sabre Insurance Group plc operates in the insurance industry, focusing primarily on providing motor insurance products. The company is known for its competitive market positioning and offers various insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 384,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £309.3M

For an in-depth examination of SBRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue