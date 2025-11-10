Sable Offshore Announces $250M Private Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sable Offshore ( (SOC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Sable Offshore Corp. announced a private placement of $250 million in common stock to institutional investors, with the transaction expected to close on November 12, 2025. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to meet the equity contribution condition of a Senior Secured Term Loan amendment, with Jefferies and TD Cowen acting as joint placement agents.

More about Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent oil and gas company based in Houston, Texas, focusing on the development of the Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. The company is known for its expertise in safely operating in California.

Average Trading Volume: 5,161,262

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $531.4M

