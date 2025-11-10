Sabien Technology Secures New Factoring Facility to Boost Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sabien Technology ( (GB:SNT) ) has issued an announcement.

Sabien Technology Group PLC announced a new invoice factoring facility with Parris Group Limited, which will provide essential working capital to expand the sales of its M2G Cloud Connect service. This facility, considered a related party transaction, will enable Sabien to fulfill its existing sales orders and scale operations to meet increasing demand, marking a significant step in its growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SNT) stock is a Hold with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sabien Technology stock, see the GB:SNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SNT is a Neutral.

Sabien Technology’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. However, recent strategic expansions in CO2 mitigation technology offer a glimmer of hope for future growth, partially balancing the negative financial outlook.

More about Sabien Technology

Sabien Technology Group PLC is a leader in the Green Aggregation Strategy industry, focusing on expanding its M2G Cloud Connect service. The company is involved in providing innovative solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 382,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.94M

