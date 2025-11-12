Sabesp Reports Strong Investments and Improved EPS

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao ( (SBS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao presented to its investors.

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo, commonly known as Sabesp, is a leading water and sewage service provider in Latin America, focusing on the universalization of water and sewage services in Brazil.

In its latest earnings report, Sabesp announced an adjusted earnings per share of R$1.88 for the third quarter of 2025, showing an improvement from R$1.72 in the same quarter of the previous year. The company highlighted a significant investment of R$4.0 billion during the quarter, aimed at achieving its universalization targets.

Key financial metrics revealed a 15% increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, driven by operational discipline and structural improvements. Sabesp also reported a substantial increase in investments, totaling R$10.4 billion for the first nine months of 2025, which facilitated the addition of 148,000 new active connections compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in net income compared to the previous year due to non-recurring impacts, the company maintained a strong focus on expanding its infrastructure and services.

Sabesp’s strategic initiatives included a focus on operational efficiency, with reductions in general and administrative expenses and power consumption optimization. The company also addressed court-ordered debt payments, receiving a significant portion of the approved amounts, which positively impacted its financial results.

Looking ahead, Sabesp remains committed to expanding access to essential water and sewage services, with a continued focus on achieving its universalization and CO₂ reduction targets. The company’s management is optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory through strategic investments and operational improvements.

