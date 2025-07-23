SABESP Reports Milestones One Year Post-Privatization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Companhia De Saneamento ( (SBS) ) has shared an update.

SABESP announced significant achievements following its privatization, highlighting financial and operational milestones over the past year ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a backlog of R$ 35 billion across 542 projects, with R$ 10.6 billion invested since privatization, and a notable increase in job creation. The progress underlines SABESP’s commitment to universalizing basic sanitation by 2029, with substantial improvements in water and sewage services reaching millions of people.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBS) stock is a Buy with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia De Saneamento stock, see the SBS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBS is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. However, the technical analysis indicates short-term bearish trends and weak market momentum, which slightly offsets the positive financial and valuation aspects. Without current earnings call data or notable corporate events, the score is primarily driven by these factors.

More about Companhia De Saneamento

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) operates in the basic sanitation industry, providing essential water and sewage services. The company is focused on universalizing access to these services within its concession area, aiming to ensure that the entire population has access to clean water and proper sewage systems.

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,084

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.52B

