SABESP Files SEC Report for July 2025

Companhia De Saneamento ( (SBS) ) has provided an update.

On July 22, 2025, SABESP filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, signed by Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer Daniel Szlak. This filing is part of the company’s compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, indicating its ongoing commitment to regulatory requirements and transparency in its financial and operational disclosures.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBS) stock is a Buy with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Companhia De Saneamento stock, see the SBS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBS is a Outperform.

Companhia De Saneamento’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and attractive valuation. The company’s robust revenue and profit growth demonstrate effective management and operational efficiency. The stock’s technical indicators show positive momentum, though caution is warranted due to overbought signals. The low P/E ratio suggests potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment opportunity. However, the absence of current earnings call data and corporate events limits further insight into the company’s short-term prospects.

More about Companhia De Saneamento

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, also known as SABESP, operates in the basic sanitation industry. The company is primarily focused on providing water and sewage services in the State of São Paulo, Brazil, serving both residential and commercial customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,059,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.59B

