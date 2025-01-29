Sabesp Announces New Head of Investor Relations

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Companhia De Saneamento ( (SBS) ) has issued an update.

On January 7, 2025, Sabesp announced a key change in its leadership team, appointing Mr. Thiago Levy as the new Head of Investor Relations. He replaces Mr. Luiz Roberto Tibério, whose contributions during his tenure were acknowledged by the company. This transition may influence Sabesp’s investor communication strategy and stakeholder engagement moving forward.

More about Companhia De Saneamento

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, commonly known as Sabesp, operates in the basic sanitation industry in São Paulo, Brazil. The company provides water supply and sewage services, focusing on infrastructure and environmental solutions to maintain public health and environmental standards.

YTD Price Performance: 12.08%

Average Trading Volume: 838,895

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.03B

