Sa Sa International Provides Update on Share Option Scheme

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0178) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited has issued a supplemental announcement to its annual reports for the fiscal years ending March 2024 and 2025. The announcement provides additional information regarding the company’s 2022 Share Option Scheme, which requires a payment of HK$1.00 upon acceptance of the option offer. This update does not alter any other information in the annual reports, ensuring stakeholders that all other details remain unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0178) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.87 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sa Sa International Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0178 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

Sa Sa International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the beauty and cosmetics industry. It offers a range of skincare, fragrance, make-up, and haircare products, primarily focusing on the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,371,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.83B

