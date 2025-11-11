S.T. Corporation Reports Stable Sales and Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

S.T.Corporation ( (JP:4951) ) just unveiled an update.

S.T. Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing stable net sales but significant improvements in operating and ordinary profits. Despite a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, the company maintains a strong equity ratio and has announced consistent cash dividends, reflecting a stable financial position. The company forecasts a 9.5% increase in net sales and substantial growth in operating and ordinary profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating positive expectations for future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4951) stock is a Buy with a Yen1723.00 price target.

More about S.T.Corporation

S.T. Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the consumer goods industry. The company is known for its production of household products, including air fresheners, deodorizers, and other related items, focusing on the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 38,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.76B



