S.S. Lazio S.p.A. Shareholders’ Meeting: Key Decisions and Appointments

SS Lazio SpA ( (IT:SSL) ) has issued an announcement.

S.S. Lazio S.p.A. held its ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to discuss several key agenda items, including the annual report of the Supervisory Board, financial results, remuneration policy, and appointments to the Supervisory Board. The company decided to carry forward a financial loss of Euro 6,451,693 and appointed new members to the Supervisory Board and Management Board for the upcoming fiscal years. The decisions reflect the company’s ongoing governance and financial management strategies, with implications for its operational continuity and stakeholder engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 164,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €71.46M

