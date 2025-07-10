S.F. Holding Completes HK$2.95 Billion Convertible Bonds Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) has shared an update.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of HK$2,950,000,000 zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026. The bonds are convertible into H Shares at an initial conversion price of HK$48.47 per share, potentially increasing the company’s share capital. The listing of these bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to become effective on July 11, 2025, and the company will comply with CSRC rules for the necessary filings. This fundraising effort is expected to enhance S.F. Holding’s financial flexibility and support its strategic growth initiatives, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and transportation industry. The company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive logistics services, including express delivery and supply chain solutions, with a market focus on both domestic and international operations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,978,308

Current Market Cap: HK$250.4B

